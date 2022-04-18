Near Miss of the Day 751: Close pass with oncoming traffic ... but no action from police

Another day, and another Near Miss of the Day video in which the motorist clearly hasn’t given a cyclist enough space and cuts back in due to oncoming traffic – but police take no action.

James, the road.cc reader who sent in the clip, filmed it on 2 April in Moneyglass, a small hamlet in County Antrim.

“This clip shows the driver overtaking me coming up to a bend and another car approaches from the other direction, and is forced to the edge of his kerb,” he said. “Apologies for the raindrop on the lens, this happened only shortly before the incident.

“I brought this to the local police station (Antrim and Newtownabbey district, Northern Ireland), and the officer took my phone and then returned and said that they considered it was not dangerous driving, that the car had not crossed the white line, and that they could not see that the other car had been forced to the kerb.

“And they took into account that I had not had to swerve. They also said that the car had not seemed close to me, and ignored my observation that it was a wide angle lens,” he added.

As you may know, the recent changes to the Highway Code which now stipulate a minimum passing distance of 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists do not apply in Northern Ireland.

Rule 163 of the Highway Code for Northern Ireland instead continues to use the same wording as applied in England, Wales and Scotland until earlier this year, saying that motorists should “give motorcyclists, cyclists and horse riders at least as much room as you would when overtaking a car” – which clearly is not the case here.

