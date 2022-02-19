Near Miss of the Day 718: Driver almost hits cyclist on roundabout

A driver almost hitting a cyclist on a roundabout in Newbury features in today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series – but the registered keeper of the vehicle received nothing more than a warning letter from Thames Valley Police.

It’s impossible to tell whether the driver simply did not see the cyclist, possibly through distraction, or whether they did spot the rider and decided to plough through the roundabout regardless – we suspect the latter, and it’s a gamble that clearly could had had horrific consequences.

As for the decision taken by the police to only send a warning letter, Andy, the road.cc reader who filmed the clip, said that to him it “sums up why roads are so dangerous, inattention is just accepted.”

