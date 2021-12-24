Near Miss of the Day 685: “I really thought the game was up with this one”

There are close passes … and then, there are close passes like this one from a lorry driver that had the cyclist on the receiving end yelping in fright. "I really thought the game was up with this one," he said.

It happened in North Yorkshire in June and Vinnie, the road.cc reader who sent it in, told us: “I was cycling from Skipton to Grassington when I was passed by the tipper truck as I headed towards Cracoe from Rylstone.

“The truck driver showed real skill in not going over the double white lines, you can see how they position the truck absolutely perfectly and at the same time as a car is on coming ; stunt driving at its best. A perfect chicken run. I really thought the game was up with this one.

“I reported via the usual black hole to North Yorkshire Police. A few weeks later I emailed them asking for an update and was told a notice of intended prosecution had been issued, so a better result than I expected. Maybe not a black hole after all.”

Vinnie added: “Given the current situation with hospital beds I've taken to Zwift.”