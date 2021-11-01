Near Miss of the Day 650: Peugeot van driver nearly hits cyclist head-on on road in Surrey Hills

The cyclist on the receiving end of this close pass in the Surrey Hills last week described the driving of a van driver as “incredibly reckless and selfish” – and once you’ve viewed the footage, it’s impossible to disagree.
It was filmed by road.cc reader Jeremy on Sunday 24 October. He told us: “Staple Lane is a stunning climb from East Clandon across the A246 towards Shere and the Surrey Hills.
“The hedgerows are high and Staple Lane narrow and steep with a blind corner towards the bottom.
“You don’t expect to see a Black Peugeot van hurtling towards you and narrowly miss head-on at 0823am.
“It was incredibly reckless and selfish driving on such a narrow lane popular with cyclists,” he added.
> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?
