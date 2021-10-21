Near Miss of the Day 646: Cyclist wonders whether police force “just supports aggressive and inconsiderate driving”

A cyclist in Swansea who was overtaken by a van driver just as they both headed into a roundabout says that the response from South Wales Police has left him wondering whether the force “just supports aggressive and inconsiderate driving” – and from the footage submitted to us as part of our Near Miss of the Day feature, it’s difficult to disagree.

Marcus, the reader who sent through the footage, told us: “This was submitted to GoSafe, but I was told that there would be no further action. Here is the response...

Thank you for your submission. Whilst you allege the van driver to be at fault for the incident, we are not of the same opinion. You are aware of the vehicle approaching, in a lane marked area where you are proceeding in lane 1 and the van is in lane 2. Whilst you advise you intend to move into lane 2 and you advise you are indicating, this does not give you an automatic right to cross into lane 2 simply because that is the direction you want to travel. You have effectively changed lanes into the side of a passing, correctly proceeding van. Please cycle with more care in the future.

Marcus said: “They are pinning this dismissal on the suggestion that I moved into the van's lane, yet the lanes are only 'separate' for the last 5m or so, and I was into the lane before the van arrived.

“Obviously I am disappointed with this response. Am I right to feel wronged here? Should I just take it on the chin, learn from it and move on, or try and appeal, not that I think I even CAN appeal.

“I am aware that it's "better to be alive than right", but to me the response in this case just supports aggressive and inconsiderate driving.”

We’ve said before that there does seem to be some kind of postcode lottery in operation about how seriously police forces around the country take such footage … and certainly, we think that if Marcus lived in another area, action may have been taken against the driver.

The clip also underlines something we regularly see in the videos our readers send through to us – a motorist putting a cyclist in danger all for the sake of saving, what, one or two seconds in this instance?

