Near Miss of the Day 641: Three incidents from same driver in quick succession

Two ​close passes in quick succession from the same motorist followed by the driver then sailing through a temporary traffic light on red is what we have for you today in our Near Miss of the Day series.

The footage, sent in by road.cc reader Tony and shot in the London Borough of Havering, was also submitted to the Metropolitan Police, who have issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution to the driver of the white Ford vehicle involved.

Tony said: “I was out for an afternoon cycle at the end of June, cycling along Suttons Lane in Hornchurch, the traffic ahead was stopping due to a vehicle wanting to turn into a side road so I’m slowing down myself when the driver behind decides this is the perfect place to overtake to get in front (way too close in my opinion).

“They then had to stop completely anyway and had basically cut me up to do so. I managed to filter by and set off again, a little further along the road I notice a set of temporary traffic lights, red light showing so again start to slow when the same driver decides to overtake, thinking they were trying to get in front of me before the light, but nope, to my surprise they go straight through the red light.

“I reported them to Met Police the same day who issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution,” he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling