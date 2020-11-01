Nice to host L'Etape du Tour 2021 - and if you had a place for this year, you're guaranteed entry

- News
Is stage 12 a double scoring affair?....Is it the climb scored separately from bottom to top for KOM pts?
Exactly, you could pay more to your dentist than you'd save on the unknown quality wheels.
It's the other way around; cyclists and drivers both take less care when the cyclists wear helmets.
Will give it a go, thanks HoarseMann. Just ruled out crankset wear.
Complaining about "hysterical nonsense" seems rather perverse when you write it so much better yourself.
Hugh has had some good roads to train on around Preston. Birdy Brow, Nick 'O Pendle, Waddington Fell, Boundary Hill, Whalley Nab to name but a few....
i just rode my er5 back from work, soaking wet, barely able to see down unlit country roads, 19 miles of pure shit stormy weather and slippery...
Did this last year, don't know if it helped, but it probably doesn't do any bad, to supplement my Odor Eaters themal insoles (sadly no longer...
This is just a piece of self serving publicity from a nasty, aggressive, impatient, self entitled motorists that is designed to appeal to his...
Listening to the doctors has got us another month of lock-down. Yay! Pity the roads won't be as empty as they were in March. I rode from Cromer...