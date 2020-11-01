Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Sportives and organised rides

Nice to host L'Etape du Tour 2021 - and if you had a place for this year, you're guaranteed entry

Mass participation event sticks with same route planned for this year before coronavirus crisis hit
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Nov 01, 2020 20:41
0

COVID-19 permitting, next year's L'Etape du Tour will take place on Sunday 4 July on the route originally planned for this year, following the parcours of Stage 2 of the 2020 Tour de France in and around Nice - and if you had a place confirmed for this year's event before it was cancelled, you are guaranteed entry.

Race director Christian Prudhomme unveiled details of the mass participation event this evening after presenting the route of next year's three-week edition of the Grand Tour.

Those without an entry but who are interested in taking part can pre-register on the event's website for further details should places become available.

L'Etape du Tour 2020 profile

 

Here are details of the event as outlined on the website - the video above is for this year's planned edition, but other than the date, the details remain the same.

The 30th edition of the Étape du Tour de France will take place on 4 July 2021 in Nice. The amateurs will cover 175kms and a little more than 3,600 m of positive altitude difference in the Nice backcountry on the same course that saw Julian Alaphilippe ride to victory on last August 30th.

The valleys along the route were hit hard by storm Alex a few weeks ago and the roads have not yet been rebuilt. The beautiful villages of the Vesubia valley will show the scars of this disaster for many years to come. But in order for life to start again little by little, we have decided, together with the city of Nice, to use the original course meant for the Étape du Tour de France.

If you registered for the 2020 edition, your entry remains a priority. If you cannot participate, we will reimburse you for the amount of your bib and the options you may have chosen. We will contact you at the beginning of the year (just before the official opening of registration) to find what you would like to do.

If you are not registered but would like to ride on this fantastic course on July 4th, 2021, you can pre-register now to be informed if there are places available to participate.

L'Etape du Tour 2021
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments