Nice to host L'Etape du Tour 2021 - and if you had a place for this year, you're guaranteed entry

COVID-19 permitting, next year's L'Etape du Tour will take place on Sunday 4 July on the route originally planned for this year, following the parcours of Stage 2 of the 2020 Tour de France in and around Nice - and if you had a place confirmed for this year's event before it was cancelled, you are guaranteed entry.

Race director Christian Prudhomme unveiled details of the mass participation event this evening after presenting the route of next year's three-week edition of the Grand Tour.

Those without an entry but who are interested in taking part can pre-register on the event's website for further details should places become available.

Here are details of the event as outlined on the website - the video above is for this year's planned edition, but other than the date, the details remain the same.