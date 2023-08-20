Cyclists left baffled as “pointless” new bike route sends them straight towards locked gates

Cyclists and locals have been left bemused after a new painted cycle route, introduced as part of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme, appeared to direct them straight towards a pair of permanently locked gates.

The bike lane has been installed in Heaton, a suburb of Newcastle upon Tyne, as a new addition to the area’s Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN). Alongside Newcastle City Council’s aim to provide “good quality and safe walking and wheeling routes”, the trial LTN was introduced last October using an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) and followed on from a similar scheme implemented earlier in 2022 in Fenham.

The newly installed cycle route encourages cyclists to travel through Heaton Park, via the entrance off Heaton Park View, connecting them to Jesmond Dene. However, as the Chronicle reports, the path has instead become a source of some confusion, as the large metal gates at the park’s entrance – which were initially left open when the lane was first installed – remained padlocked shut for most of August.

At the end of July, one local posted images of the newly opened gates along the cycleway, with local Liberal Democrat councillor Gareth Kane praising his party colleagues for creating a “more accessible” cycle path and that the path is now the “safest route for kids to cycle to Jesmond Park Academy and families to ride to Jesmond Dene”.

(Credit: Jesmond Dene, Twitter)

However, just a few days later, locals reported that the gates were once again locked shut, a situation that carried on for much of the following three weeks, prompting one resident to describe the cycleway as “a bit pointless otherwise”.

Another told the Chronicle that the issue meant that the bike lane had become a “total white elephant” as a result.

Earlier this week, however, Urban Green Newcastle, an independent charity committed to preserving the city’s green spaces, posted on social media that the gates were “temporarily closed as there is currently no way of safely securing them open”.

The group continued: “As old gates, they don’t currently have fixings to secure them in place and stop them swinging open. There are concerns that, if caught by the wind and swung open, they could cause injury to cyclists or pedestrians.

“Safety of the public across Newcastle’s wonderful parks is a priority for us, so for now, the gates are closed until safety can be assured.”

Following Urban Green Newcastle’s work to address the situation, on Thursday the gates were fixed open with new drop bolts, to ensure the safety of passing cyclists and pedestrians.

Now fixed open. Thanks to the team for getting this sorted as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/ciHqwCbS1q — Mike Cookson 🇪🇺💙💜🔶 (@cookson_mike) August 17, 2023

A Newcastle City Council spokesperson said: “As part of the neighbourhood low traffic zone trial in Heaton, we have made temporary cycling arrangements to improve access and safety for people on foot and bike visiting Heaton Park via Heaton Park View.

“As part of the new arrangements, it was anticipated that the main gates would be opened but additional safety works and inspections meant they had to remain closed on a temporary basis, with access through the side gates. This work is now complete and the main gates are fully open.

“We are now nearing the completion of the new cycling arrangements at the park entrance, which will include new traffic signals with a cycle only phase coming out of Heaton Park View, and pedestrian crossings to further improve safety for people visiting their local park.”