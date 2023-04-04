Near Miss of the Day 859: Driver cuts across cyclist at speed, narrowly misses front wheel

Sheffield-based road.cc reader Steve was left wondering what this motorist actually gained from this impatient Near Miss of the Day manoeuvre (apart from "saving a few seconds")...

As the cycle lane approaches the turning, Steve told us people "rushing around the front is a regular problem", this driver racing ahead and fortunately avoiding his front wheel by what can be no more than a few inches.

#sheffieldcycling I don't post much . Abbeydale road / woodseats road

Saving seconds is what it's all about ...@CyclingInASkirt pic.twitter.com/yTLe17kNZG — Steve Leyland (@stoobyleelaa) April 4, 2023

"I wasn't going to report it as nobody ever seems to respond but it's had a strong response so I might submit it," Steve told us.

"It's as if you don't exist, isn't it?" one of Steve's followers replied. "Goodness me that's scary. Awful," another added.

