Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Near Miss of the Day 860

Near Miss of the Day 860: Van driver almost takes cyclist out — business owner threatens defamation case after getting review bombed

London cyclist had to slam on his disc brakes to avoid a dangerous crash with the driver of a business van
by Adwitiya Pal
Thu, Apr 13, 2023 18:34
8

A cyclist was pedalling down Brighton Road in south London when a driver with a business van hooked left and cut across him with a dangerously high speed, and when the cyclist posted the video leading to the business getting review bombed, its response was more threatening than apologetic…

The Croydon-based cyclist, who goes by the name of CycleGaz onTwitter, is a cycling campaigner and frequently documents cycling in London (‘the good times and bad’).

The incident took place in August last year, when he was cycling on the (wait for it) cycle lane in Brighton Road. As he was about to reach the junction at Riddlesdown Road opposite the Royal Oak Centre, a lorry van swerved to take a wider line and maintain higher speed before cutting across left in front of CycleGaz.

CycleGaz had to slam down on his disc brakes, which left marks on his tyre. He said: “If I was not hyperaware, on a bike with hydraulic disc brakes, and extremely experienced at using said brakes, this would have resulted in a collision that would have left me with serious injuries.”

He told road.cc that he had reported it via the Met police website and received a standard response after a few days that a Notice of Intended Prosecution had been sent to the registered keeper of the vehicle. When he requested an update in March, he was informed that only a Driving Awareness Course had been issued to the driver.

One reply also pointed out that his heart rate, which is visible in the video, jumped to 146BPM after the close pass, increasing from the 129BPM when he was cycling, despite a pause in the physical effort.

Amidst all this, the business to whom the lorry belonged has got caught up. After CycleGaz posted the video on social media, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point that the van belonged to a certain Carpet Supplies, and thus began the exercise of review bombing, despite CycleGaz requesting people not to do it.

> Near Miss of the Day 859: Driver cuts across cyclist at speed, narrowly misses front wheel

However, the business instead took a quite interesting approach, threatening the reviewers with defamation cases.

Under one one-star review, it said: “We kindly request you remove this false review in relation to the flooring business, you have not purchased or received any service from the company.

“Your comment is in regards to a closed civil matter and not to the services that carpet supplies limited have offered. Should the review not be removed the review and your details will be included in the defamation case being raised against the individual who posted the video should he not remove it from all online platforms as requested.”

However, CycleGaz has denied that he received any information of a defamation case from the business owner.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 – Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Near Miss of the Day
NMotD
. NMotD 860
NMotD London
Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago out of his distaste for cars, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. Although he usually uses his bike for commuting, he doesn't mind going on the odd excursion on the Taff trail.

Latest Comments

 