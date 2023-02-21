Near Miss of the Day 852: Motorist's dashcam catches another driver's close pass on cyclist

Keep your eyes focused on the right-hand lane to catch today's Near Miss of the Day submission...

The motorist who filmed the close pass told us the other driver received a fixed-penalty notice for the incident from July which was reported to Sussex Police via the Operation Crackdown online reporting page.

"I thought it put an interesting different perspective on these videos, being from an observer's position rather than the victim," James told road.cc.

"The driver can be seen to be distracted, reaching across the dashboard with his left hand, whilst apearing to have a mug in his right hand, and simultaneously passing the poor cyclist super-close. I am not really sure why this was not a dangerous or careless driving charge rather than an FPN to be honest."

The report also raised questions about the Operation Crackdown portal, which our reader notes "now states that for 'GDPR' reasons you have to inform other drivers that you are filming using a dashcam in order for them to be useable."

The portal has the following statement which needs ticking before making a report.

I confirm that I understand that dashcam footage falls under the Category of CCTV and as the footage is taken in the public domain, the Domestic Purposes Exemption under the Data Protection Act/UKGDPR does not apply and therefore all users are Data Controllers in their own right. As such you should be informing the public that they are being filmed and should have some form of notification on your mode of transport as you have responsibilities under the Data Protection Act /UKGDPR

"Clearly it is not possible to tell the drivers of all the cars around you that you are recording them," James told us. "It seems a very strange statement to me."

road.cc contacted Sussex Police for clarification but never received a reply.

