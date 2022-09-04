Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 820: cyclist comes very close to head-on collision during reckless driver's speeding overtake

Lancashire Police say the driver will be punished with anything from a warning letter up to points and a fine, but they will not be informing the victim of the result
by Jack Sexty
Sun, Sep 04, 2022 16:54
Today's Near Miss of the Day shows a reckless and terrifying overtake from a driver that nearly resulted in a head-on collision with the cyclist travelling in the other direction. 

road.cc reader Simon told road.cc that he was forced to take evasive action to avoid the driver of a white Volkswagen SUV, who was overtaking multiple vehicles at speed on the road in Lancashire, near to the town of Southport in neighbouring Merseyside. 

He said: "My near miss from last weekend was very close to a head-on collision with a car that decided to overtake a stream of traffic despite me being in the oncoming lane.

"There was a gap between the cars that I genuinely thought he was going to pull into until he stayed out and whizzed past me at high speed.

"I only missed him by swerving sharply to the left. As it was he passed with less than 30cm clearance.

"For context (and I know I shouldn't have to do this): I was wearing bright cycling kit with an orange helmet and had a white flashing front light." 

Simon added that he has reported the incident to Lancashire Police, who listed a number of possible outcomes but said they would not be disclosing it. 

He said: "I have reported this to Lancashire police who have emailed me that they are pursuing it further and have listed a range of options from a guidance letter up to points & fine. They have told me that they will not inform me of the ultimate result."
 

