Near Miss of the Day 802: The most pointless overtake ever?

Must get in front (or MGIF to those in the know) denotes a driver who just has to get in front of a cyclist (or any other road user, for that matter), often at truly pointless or unsafe moments, such as today's Near Miss of the Day...

Dan from Stoke-on-Trent is today's submitter, and was cycling home at the start of June when this motorist decided it was worth racing in front to make sure they could turn left and not wait behind him any longer.

The saving? "Literally one second," Dan told us.

"I was cycling home from work in the Tustall area of the city when the driver of the white Mercedes decided to overtake me and then immediately turn left in front of me to save literally one second, narrowly inches from clipping my front wheel."

