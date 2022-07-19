Near Miss of the Day 801: Van driver almost collides with cyclist... but police ignore footage, rider says

Kent Police weren't interested in this Near Miss of the Day submission, according to the rider involved — who says he's not even had an acknowledgement of the complaint.

road.cc has contacted the force to see if there's a mystery excuse, but reader Adrian hasn't heard anything back about this incident with the driver of a van one month on.

Adrian called the driving on display "appalling" and recalled the incident to us — and Kent Police in his complaint — which happened at the junction of Whitstable Road and Head Hill, near Goodnestone, at around 5.30pm on June 16.

"The van driver saw me indicate left and attempted to overtake me going into the junction," he said.

"Fortunately, I am an experienced cyclist and was able to avoid a collision, although the vehicle passed me by a matter of a few inches.

"Despite assurances that any road traffic reports would be addressed within five days, a month has now passed and I have heard nothing. I can only assume this is because Kent Police has little regard for cyclists' safety."

The rider has made a formal complaint about the way the case has been handled "or more accurately, not handled by Kent Police".

"Specifically, I would like to know on what grounds, given I have provided video evidence of the incident, did the force decide not to investigate?"

