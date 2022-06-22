Near Miss of the Day 789: Sensible discussion and apology follows learner close passing cyclist during driving lesson

Today's Near Miss of the Day is slightly unusual as the driver involved is a learner under instruction who close passes a cyclist riding in, what can be best described as, an utterly terrible 'murder strip' cycle lane.

Learning to drive is stressful, nervy and difficult, so it's only fair to show, as road.cc reader Martin did here, calmness and direct any issues to the instructor.

What followed was a well-made point about giving vulnerable road users 1.5m space (even if they're in a 'cycle lane'), an apology and a promise that the situation will be reviewed with the learner. Refreshingly undramatic...

"I don't think I was out of order to chase this driver down," Martin told us. "I wouldn't normally do this, but I figured a driving instructor was maybe less likely to turn violent.

"The cycle lane here is an absolute waste of paint and unless I ride over the drain gratings my bar end is over the line. Then there's the junction which requires attention and then thinking ahead to the mini roundabout where I normally turn right, so I was caught off-guard by the passing car and even more annoyed to see it was a driving school vehicle.

"I followed this up with an email as it was rather easy to track down the instructor and got a sort of acknowledgement and apology so I decided not to take it any further. Hopefully he will no longer advise his clients that the 1.5m Highway Code advice is optional in the event of an oncoming vehicle."

Martin followed up the incident with an email asking the instructor to ensure students keep a safe passing distance and received the following reply: "Thank you for this. I've taken it on board and reviewed the situation with my learner. All the best. Sorry about this!"

Anecdotally speaking, we can't recall having too many (if any) incidents of dangerous driving from learner drivers. Maybe we're just extremely fortunate, and maybe there aren't enough learner drivers on the road for us to notice, or maybe we've sympathetically erased them from memory... but what's your experience sharing the roads with driving instructors and students? Normally pretty cautious, thus often safe?

