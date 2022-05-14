Near Miss of the Day 769: Punishment pass

A punishment pass features in today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series, and the question, as ever, is why on earth would someone behind the wheel of an SUV put someone else ar risk like that?

The footage was shot by road.cc reader Kionne, who told us: “I found myself on a heavily chipped sealed road which I had no choice but to continue on, chips were very deep and I’d already nearly crashed because of them.

“I decided to ride where the loose chips were least deep and as I could keep well above the temporary 20mph speed limit I didn’t think I’d be impeding any motorists but that didn’t satisfy this man.

“West Mercia sent him a warning letter, not sure if that was for speeding, improper use of the horn, close passing a cyclist or overtaking on a newly chip sealed road which I think may be prohibited?

“On the same ride I had a very dangerous close pass, for many reasons the motorist is in the process of being prosecuted. A registration check revealed the below,” he added.

