Near Miss of the Day 719: Oncoming van driver ignores cyclist — company promises to talk with driver (video includes swearing)

Clear Channel UK responded to this social media firestorm, apologising for "any distress caused" and promising to address the driving with their employee.
Cathie decided against reporting it to the police, despite encouragement from CyclingMikey, saying "I guess I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt" and hoping "the driver will be advised that it's not okay".
> Near Miss of the Day 718: Driver almost hits cyclist on roundabout
The cyclist was riding with their side of the road clear when the driver, ignoring the oncoming rider and cars parked on their side, sped past in the opposite direction, pushing Cathie towards the edge of the road.
In response, Clear Channel UK said: "Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We are really sorry about any distress caused and will be addressing this with the driver concerned to ensure this won't happen again in the future."
> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling
if an out of control dog runs into my bike, I'm not at fault.
Drunk drivers aren't covered by their insurer - as in, their insurer will sue to recover - on the basis committing a criminal act invalidates their...
And there's also one in Liverpool https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/walton-road-closed-w...
Slow down and wait behind until the roundabout had been negotiated....
RE: Mandatory cycling helmet law dropped in Seattle ... ... hopefully not from over a metre as that would exceed the expected standard protection.
Bit of fun from last Summer in France ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kogqzXUMPY
I do the same, doesn't always work though. Had a woman in a mini take exception to this road positioning the other day and accelerated towards me...
thefts down because people who can't keep their bikes safe, can't replace them easily?
I wouldn't consider riding within that lane for a moment. The absolute minimum I ride to (my idea of a modest secondary) is wheels on what used to...
I got very excited for 10 seconds thinking that Cannondale had made the ultimate carbon long distance audax machine with integrated dynamo and...