Near Miss of the Day 719: Oncoming van driver ignores cyclist — company promises to talk with driver (video includes swearing)

Clear Channel UK responded to this social media firestorm, apologising for "any distress caused" and promising to address the driving with their employee.

Cathie decided against reporting it to the police, despite encouragement from CyclingMikey, saying "I guess I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt" and hoping "the driver will be advised that it's not okay".

The cyclist was riding with their side of the road clear when the driver, ignoring the oncoming rider and cars parked on their side, sped past in the opposite direction, pushing Cathie towards the edge of the road.

Please ask your drivers to take better care around cyclists. As you can see I had priority but they didn't move in to let me pass safely when there was an opportunity to do so, and they did not slow down. Please excuse my language - I was a little shaken. pic.twitter.com/as5288o7sg — Cathie (@PurpleMouse) February 14, 2022

In response, Clear Channel UK said: "Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We are really sorry about any distress caused and will be addressing this with the driver concerned to ensure this won't happen again in the future."

Please could I suggest that companies that run fleets of vehicles should address this kind of thing at an organisational level, with ALL drivers, not just an individual. — RiderW5 (@W5Rider) February 15, 2022

Cathie would be justified to report that to the police. I don’t wish the driver to be sacked but perhaps when you speak to them you mention this. — Bike Rogers (@bike_rogers) February 14, 2022

