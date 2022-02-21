Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Near Miss of the Day 719: Oncoming van driver ignores cyclist — company promises to talk with driver (video includes swearing)

Near Miss of the Day 719: Oncoming van driver ignores cyclist — company promises to talk with driver (video includes swearing)

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Norfolk.....
by Dan Alexander
Mon, Feb 21, 2022 17:37
11

Clear Channel UK responded to this social media firestorm, apologising for "any distress caused" and promising to address the driving with their employee.

Cathie decided against reporting it to the police, despite encouragement from CyclingMikey, saying "I guess I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt" and hoping "the driver will be advised that it's not okay".

> Near Miss of the Day 718: Driver almost hits cyclist on roundabout

The cyclist was riding with their side of the road clear when the driver, ignoring the oncoming rider and cars parked on their side, sped past in the opposite direction, pushing Cathie towards the edge of the road.

 In response, Clear Channel UK said: "Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We are really sorry about any distress caused and will be addressing this with the driver concerned to ensure this won't happen again in the future."

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Near Miss of the Day
NMotD
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments