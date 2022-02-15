Near Miss of the Day 716: "Just couldn't wait!" Driver almost hits oncoming motorist rushing overtake

Today's Near Miss of the Day comes from the West Midlands where an impatient driver just could not wait to overtake road.cc reader Simon, almost colliding with an oncoming motorist in the process.

Simon was cycling along Stoney Lane, in Alvechurch last Thursday between 2pm and 3pm, he told us he was roughly 0.75m away from the verge when the driver tailgated a van driver overtaking, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

The road was dry and visibility was good and the Dynamic Rides CC member has reported the incident to the police, but is yet to receive acknowledgement or news of any action.

We are going to take the opportunity to give Simon's charity rides for Acorns Children's Hospice a shout-out.

Despite turning 60 this year he completed a 12-hour marathon session on a spin bike at a Virgin Gym, hardly the most comfortable endurance challenge.

Simon described the ride as the "hardest thing I have ever done" and is aiming to raise £5,000 on his JustGiving page for the local children's charity.

Later in the year he is riding 300 miles from London to Paris, and is, at the time of writing, 69 per cent of the way to his fundraising target having already received £3,475 of donations.

