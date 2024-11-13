Polartec Power Shield – the ultimate cycling fabrics for winter rides

With summer but a distant memory, anybody who wants to keep riding knows that garment choice – and especially fabric choice – is crucial for comfortable autumn and winter adventures. If you're looking for a name you can trust to keep you warm, dry and protected, Polartec has to be at the top of the list with its decades of experience producing some of cycling's most effective technical fabrics.

This year, Polartec has a couple of new products that promise not only fantastic performance on the bike but also mark a significant step towards more sustainable and responsible manufacturing. New Power Shield Pro is waterproof, windproof, breathable and is made from plant-based materials; new Power Shield RPM is waterproof, windproof, made from recycled materials and features industry-leading breathability.

Importantly, both fabrics are non-PFAS. PFAS are synthetic chemicals that are resistant to degrading – they are even referred to as ‘forever chemicals – and are increasingly viewed as harmful to human health and the environment.

So how has Polartec managed to achieve breakthrough performance whilst avoiding the use of PFAS? We caught up with Michael Cattanach, Global Product Director at Polartec to find out.

Q&A: Michael Cattanach, Global Product Director at Polartec

Road.cc: Talk us through the creation of the new Power Shield range.

Michael Cattanach: One of Polartec's strengths has always been our ability to anticipate market trends, listen to our customers and consumers, then get solutions out to them before they know they need it. Both Power Shield Pro and Power Shield RPM were born from the need to move away from any material that relied on PFAS for its performance. We'd already been taking huge steps on this front since 2019 by gradually transitioning all Polartec DWR finishes to non-PFAS-containing formulations. Alongside that, we took the opportunity to design new product series that were not only more environmentally considerate but which also turned-up the performance for particular users' needs.

How does Power Shield Pro and Power Shield RPM work and what technical innovations do they have compared to Polartec's previous fabrics?

Both product lines are barrier layers designed to do what people care about most in foul weather... keep the rain out. Both utilise highly-breathable monolithic membranes but the differences in the core material science between the two allows us to tune them a little differently for the intended end uses. We can specify the absolute waterproofness, the levels of stretch, and the rates at which they can expel – or breathe – the excess moisture which the body generates.

What are the technical differences between Power Shield Pro and Power Shield RPM and what does this mean in terms of practical use and application?

Power Shield RPM is perhaps the story that has most in common with Polartec's long history in being leaders is using recycled polyester. We've been doing that in fleece for decades but now we are deploying this know-how in shell gear. The first styles to launch really showcase our ability to provide stretchy, soft, silent and highly breathable materials that are perfectly adapted for use in simply the worst conditions a cyclist would ever find themselves in.

Power Shield Pro approaches the problem of sustainable weather protection a little differently. Rather than using recycled polyester, here we developed a plant-derived high-tech nylon membrane. Pairing this with compatible textiles results in a range of bio-sourced extremely durable materials with even more impressive waterproofness and some incredibly high breathability measurements.

Have you learnt anything through the development of these two newest fabrics that will be transferred to other Polartec products in future?

The cycling market has never been more diverse, there are choices within choices for every mood, style and flavour of biking that anyone could imagine. There's really a bike for every season. My social feeds are awash right now with various brands telling me that it's almost time for indoor season to begin, and that I need to get ready! Indoor riding is huge, but we want to make your outdoor season even longer... and make it more enjoyable. We know there's always going to be people who crave real hills, with real unprogrammed and unpredictable weather. For them, we will keep innovating to bring clothing for every season.

Ready to wear – Power Shield Pro and Power Shield RPM garments on sale now

Technology: Polartec Power Shield RPM

Santini’s Magic Rain Jacket is a super high-end cycling jacket for cyclists who seek the best combination of rain protection, breathability, comfort, and environmental sustainability.

Made with new Polartec Power Shield RPM fabric – which has a 10,000mm hydro head to keep wet weather out, and an industry-leading breathability spec of 30,000g/m2/24hrs – the Magic Rain Jacket is completely thermo-sealed and features an extended back to keep the body completely dry in rain. But despite all that protection, the Magic weighs only 155g (size M) and, with its side zip, it can be easily packed away.

Add in useful features like a double front zip, a high collar for maximum protection from wind and rain, a reflective Santini logo on the back for enhanced visibility, and a unisex cut to fit both men and women, and you have a garment that is truly 'Magic'.

Technology - Polartec Power Shield Pro

Ideal for moderate humidity and medium to low temperatures, the Polartec Power Shield Pro fabric used in Gobik’s Element Jacket allows riders to take on the wind and rain – maintaining excellent comfort, thermal control and breathability – without compromising on performance.

The Element Jacket’s unique pattern and Gobik’s ‘Perfect Fit’ design enhance aerodynamics, prevent flapping and reducing drag in windy conditions. The bonding construction eliminates seams on the sleeves and waist – providing great comfort and avoiding friction – while the back of the waist features a large elastic band with inner silicone inserts to prevent movement and secure the garment in place.

The sealed YKK zip has an easy-to-use puller, meaning it's simple to use even when wearing gloves, and the back of the jacket includes three spacious pockets. Finally, reflective details are strategically placed to increase visibility in low-light conditions.

Technology - Polartec Power Shield Pro

So far we’ve looked at upper-body protection from the elements, but what about every cyclist’s most important area: the legs? Gobik’s Subzero Bib-tight combines the insulating and waterproof technology of Polartec Power Shield Pro with a new winter Lycra that offers optimal elasticity, warmth, and water repellency.

The Subzero’s shoulder straps promote thermal regulation and prevent moisture retention. The waistband has an extended height and is made with a double-layer fabric, providing optimal fit and insulation. And the soft fabric is woven with graphene thread to offer antibacterial and odour-neutralizing properties.

And the comfort doesn’t end there: the Subzero features a pad exclusively developed by Italian specialist Elastic Interface, which uses multi-density foams with elastic memory to provide excellent recovery capabilities, making it perfect for long rides.

In all, this bib-tight offers incredible insulation and perfect breathability even in the worst weather conditions – when you’ve got to ride this winter, reach for the Subzeros.

Technology - Polartec Power Shield Pro

For the ultimate Polartec protection against rain and cold during winter, Isadore Apparel’s Signature Winter Tight is hard to beat.

Made of 100% polyester knit with Polartec Power Shield Pro bio-based membrane, this Signature Winter Tight maintains water resistance of more than 20,000mm hydro head and high breathability of 20,000+g/m2/24h. Meanwhile, its internal mesh structure allows microcirculation, promotes thermal comfort and offers enhanced moisture wicking.

It is just as comfortable in use, too, with excellent elasticity in all four directions and a pre-shaped Elastic Interface elastic insert, as well as a Schoeller material insert with increased abrasion resistance and extra brushing for maximum comfort in sensitive zones.

And just to top off that weatherproofing, Isadore treats this winter tight with a DWR finish – without the use of harmful PFC compounds – to increase the material's ability to repel water and dirt even further.

To find out more about Polartec's incredible range of technical fabrics, visit www.polartec.com.