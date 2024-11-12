First ride: The new (old) roads in Zwift’s latest map update

It’s been a whole actual earth decade since Zwift was launched back in 2014. Our own Mat Brett was at the UK launch in 2014 and was impressed, even though at the time there was just a single 5.2km loop of road. One of the comments on that original story, from user kaska, was: “Can't wait til they include zombies and/or mariokart style powerups”. Well, we got the powerups. Still waiting for the zombies.

Anyway, there’s a bunch of stuff going on for this 10-year anniversary season, and one of the things is a road expansion in Watopia. In the sea off the bottom of the Volcano something has been rising from the waves, and as of today you’ll be able to head off into the new roads, which are… a recreation of Jarvis Island, the OG loop that the original Zwifters (including me!) first cut their teeth on.

Zwift is quite proud of the route’s big reveal. “As Zwifters approach for the first time, Jarvis will be spectacularly unveiled”, it says. “Zwifters should turn their game volume up and ease off the pedals for a moment to take things in - this unveil will take place for every Zwift the first time they enter the island - but one time only!”.

Once inside the route has been reimagined in terms of scenery but is faithful to the original as far as its topography goes. It had to be completely rebuilt because the original game engine is entirely different to the one being used now.

There are some nice nods to the blue riders dotted about by the side of the road, and a Banjo cafe has sprung up where the banjo player used to sit on the climb.

What’s the new Zwift Jarvis Island expansion like to ride?

We got the opportunity to ride round the expansion pre-launch with none other than Eric Min, the co-founder and CEO of Zwift. He was waxing lyrical about how far the platform has come in those ten years, and the big reveal is a nice touch as you ride onto the new roads. I won’t spoil it for you. But the advances in the platform and its scope are obvious once you ride the new loop, because really: it’s not that long or interesting, given what’s available on the maps these days.

If you have any memories at all of the first map (and I’ll admit: mine are hazy, I only rode it a handful of times) then there’s a nice nostalgic kick from it being there. But the vast majority of users will just see these as new roads, and to be honest they don’t add much viewed through that lens, although more roads are always better.

I expect it will make quite a nice road race circuit. It’s a bit lumpier than something like the Volcano or crit circuits, and these days if you want to race you won’t have to message your mates and get everyone to wait somewhere like you did back in the day, when there was no event functionality at all. And, of course, there are some new routes (six, according to the press release) that include the new loop that the badge hunters can tick off.

Is it a bit self-indulgent when there are certainly more pressing development needs on the platform? Well, yeah. But it’s not your birthday every week.

New Jarvis Island routes

Deca Dash

Ten laps across 52.4km of climbs and sharp turns, pushing riders to the limit on every pedal stroke.

Wasted 8

An eight-lap, 30.7km route across deserts and ocean views, perfect for those craving flat yet scenic rides.

Loopin’ Lava

A fiery 18.3 km ride around Watopia’s volcanic landscape, designed to keep the heat on for riders seeking a demanding climbing challenge.

The Classic

Experience the timeless beauty of Watopia - combining elements of old and new, this route offers 8.8km km through Zwift’s origins and some of the most scenic roads on the island.

Coast to Coast

A diverse 24.1km journey starting at the southern shore, encompassing the Sasquatch Sprint, Woodland Sprint, Jarvis KOM, and Jarvis Sprint to challenge Zwifters on every stretch.

Triple Twist

Perfect for riders looking to test their speed over 24.4km, three tight loops with the Zwift and Jarvis KOMs and Jarvis Sprint and Lap segments for riders looking to improve their pace.