Near Miss of the Day 692: Lorry driver pushes in front at roundabout — police take no action...but advise cyclist on Highway Code

Today in our Near Miss of the Day series, we're in Oxfordshire for an impatient HGV driver pushing their way in front of a cyclist at a double roundabout (plus a strange response from Thames Valley Police).

road.cc reader Tom told us this one, which starts at around 2 minutes 30 seconds into the video, happened on his commute from Thame to Oxford. As he crosses the M40 and A40, Tom has to negotiate this double roundabout where the lorry driver was not too keen to wait for a safe place to pass.

"As you can see in the video a Maritime HGV driver pulls up alongside me at the first roundabout and then moves across me through the second roundabout without indicating," Tom told us.

"They definitely know I'm there and there's added irony when you can see the 'cyclists beware' sticker on the back of the trailer..."

Having sent the video to Thames Valley Police, Tom was told 'no further action will be taken on this occasion'.

He did, however, get sent some advice from Rule 76 and 77 of the Highway Code relating to roundabouts...

Roundabouts can be hazardous and should be approached with care. You may feel safer walking you cycle round on the pavement or verge. If you decide to ride round keeping to the left-hand lane you should: - Be aware that drivers may not easily see you

- Take extra care when cycling across exits. You may need to signal to show you are not leaving the roundabout

- Watch out for vehicles crossing your path to leave or join the roundabout

"Essentially, I wanted to see the opinion of road.cc readers on what to do next," Tom continued. "Am I in the wrong here and the Police right? Are the police blaming me for nearly being sideswiped?"

