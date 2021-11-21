Near Miss of the Day 664: Audi driver makes ultra-close pass – then slams the brakes on

One road.cc reader who recently upgraded his GoPro to get better quality footage of incidents while riding has quickly got a result after an Audi driver made a close pass on him then immediately hit the brakes in what to us clearly looks like an attempt to intimidate the rider.

The footage was shot by road.cc reader The Gnarly Rebel, who told us: “This driver nearly hits me, then slams the brakes on causing me to brake hard, then very slowly pulls away obviously looking for a reaction, he got one! I sent the footage to the police and he/she was ticketed.

“This was on a very busy Friday afternoon on one of the busiest roundabouts in the Doncaster area. If I'd been hit there would've been 100s of witnesses.

“Over the years I've had too many near misses to talk about as I'm sure most of us have. But now I've had enough!

“My friend was recently wing mirrored by three lads in a little Peugeot. He was out on an early morning Sunday ride they decided to have a bit of ‘fun’.

“I upgraded my GoPro to get better quality footage. Now if anyone comes near me they're being reported.”

He added: “Stay safe, keep pedalling!”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling