Near Miss of the Day 613: Four incidents in three minutes on London's Marylebone Road

Fun and games on Central London's Marylebone Road features in our Near Miss of the Day series today, with four incidents packed into a three minute video.

It was filmed on a 360-degree camera by road.cc reader Martin, who said: “Cycling in London I get a few close passes on camera every day.

“I've been saving up for some particularly hideous ones though, and today I was nearly knocked off by a van, close passed by a taxi and a moped, and then abused by another taxi driver who was incensed that I hadn't moved off the carriageway into some parking bays to let him get past.

“Enjoy,” he added – not a word you’d usually associate with cycling on Marylebone Road, never a place for the faint-hearted to ride, and one that is crying out for the kind of protected cycle lane that popped up last year a little further east on the same route on Euston Road.

