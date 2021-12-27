Near Miss of the Day 587: One cyclist’s 2021 compilation of close passes and other incidents

The end of the year is for many of us a time of reflection and looking back on what we have achieved in the preceding 12 months – and in the case of this cyclist, that includes helping have 30 motorists held to account for endangering people on bikes.

Dan, the road.cc user who put his camera to good use throughout the year, including in London’s Richmond Park and surrounding areas, told us: “Rather than submitting a Near Miss of the Day, I produced this seasonal compilation of just some of the closes passes I endured during the year.

“In total 30 Notices of Intended Prosecution were sent out by the police resulting from submission of my footage. Cyclists must submit – the police do act,” he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling