Near Miss of the Day 574: Van driver fined after passing cyclist “within inches” head-on

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a van driver coming “within inches” of a cyclist on a country road in north Essex – with the rider submitting the footage to police, resulting in the driver being prosecuted and fined.

The incident happened close to road.cc reader John’s home in Duddenhoe End in the northwest corner of the county, close to its borders with both Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

John told us that after submitting the video to Essex Police, “I didn’t hear anything for a while, but I got a call from them recently to tell me that the driver had been prosecuted.

“It seems he was charged with and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. I think he was also charged with driving without tax, but I can’t be sure of that.

“He was fined £200 and had to pay court costs of around £120. He also got four points on his licence.

“A result, but one that would have preferred not to have had to report as it was pretty scary having a van pass within inches of me,” John added.

“It was also totally inexcusable as visibility was good, I was cycling close to the edge of the road and the road widens at the bend.”

