Near Miss of the Day 565: A very aggressive white van man

A very aggressive van driver is featured in our Near Miss of the Day series today, beeping his horn behind a cyclist riding through pinch points, before making a punishment pass on the rider, then brake-checking him.
Filmed in Chorley, Lancashire It was posted to YouTube by user jthefishy, whose videos have previously appeared in this series.
In the description to the video, he said: "On my first ride on my road bike in 5 weeks and I come to a pitch point in the road and I have someone just pomping on their horn behind me, I gesture to them to stop, but after the pinch point he did a very close pass then cut in on me before brake checking me."
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.
