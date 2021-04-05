Near Miss of the Day 565: A very aggressive white van man

A very aggressive van driver is featured in our Near Miss of the Day series today, beeping his horn behind a cyclist riding through pinch points, before making a punishment pass on the rider, then brake-checking him.

Filmed in Chorley, Lancashire It was posted to YouTube by user jthefishy, whose videos have previously appeared in this series.

In the description to the video, he said: "On my first ride on my road bike in 5 weeks and I come to a pitch point in the road and I have someone just pomping on their horn behind me, I gesture to them to stop, but after the pinch point he did a very close pass then cut in on me before brake checking me."

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling