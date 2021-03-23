Near Miss of the Day 559: Horse box driver gives cyclist the finger

A driver towing a horse box who seemed to be letting an approaching cyclist through on a road with parked cars along one side changed his mind, resulting in the rider being squeezed towards a stone wall, then gave him the middle finger for his trouble – that’s the main video in our regular Near Miss of the Day feature today.

The clip was sent in by road.cc reader Stuart, who told us that it happened last Tuesday – the time stamp on the video is wrong – as he was leaving the village of Charlton in Northamptonshire.

“The other side of the road had a number of parked cars, my side was clear,” he said.

“The driver towing the horse box made to pull in behind the row of cars and then changed his mind.

“As you can see on the video, he also felt that he could give me the finger gesture on the way past.

“There was another car which followed him as well. Luckily there was a space as I had nowhere else I could go.”

Stuart also sent us a second clip of an incident that happened on the road between Croughton and Charlton.

“This is a narrow road, the driver cut the corner and was oblivious to the idea that there may have been someone coming the other way,” he said.

“I haven't reported either event to the police,” he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling