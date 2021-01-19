Near Miss of the Day 523: Tipper truck driver pulls out in front of lorry and cyclist

It's a nasty one in our Near Miss of the Day series today, as a tipper truck driver takes the oppotunity of a right-turning driver to not only put a cyclist in danger, but also a lorry driver coming from the other direction to slow down to avoid a collision.

Jeff, the road.cc reader who sent us the footage, said: “I do believe the driver saw me, he was high in his cab, I was wearing bright orange hi viz, white helmet, fixed and flashing light front and rear,” Jeff told us.

“I believe that I took all reasonable steps to make myself visible, I was shaken by how close the HGV , a professional driver came to having a incident, particularly with the oncoming HGV, he saw a gap and bullied his way out without thinking or caring or the consequences,” he said.

“I didn’t report it to the police, I couldn’t clearly make out the registration number,” he added.

“However, I spoke with the director of the company who viewed the footage and was going to take internal action.”

