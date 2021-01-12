Near Miss of the Day 520: Cyclist hit by driver's wing mirror coming under narrow bridge

The latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows the moment a cyclist was struck by the wing mirror of a motorist driving under a narrow bridge.

Richard, the road.cc reader who sent in the clip of the incident, which happened just after the first lockdown was eased last year, said: "I had had so many unpleasant experiences with drivers at this time that I decided to fit a camera to my bike. I'm glad I did.

"I have not submitted it before as the driver wanted me to pay for his wing mirror which hit me.

"He called the police who attended, interviewed us both and took our details. They then told me it was a civil matter and left us to it.

"They were very nice. I showed them the video on my dash cam which I think helped, you will see that the road sign indicates I have right of way under the bridge.

"I have heard nothing since but I was relieved that I was covered by insurance as part of my British Cycling membership."

