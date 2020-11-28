Near Miss of the Day 504: A textbook left hook attempt

Today’s near miss involves a quite jaw-droppingly unnecessary manoeuvre from a motorist to deliver a near textbook left hook attempt.

Toby was riding on the A428 near Long Lawford, heading into Rugby, out for his daily lockdown ride.

“It’s normally at lunchtime but it got delayed a little due to overrunning meetings,” he said. “Thankfully I’d got plenty of decent lights going from all the pre-lockdown commuting.

“I was aware of the car behind me as I was approaching the junction and could see the other car waiting as I approached. The moment I saw it start pulling out while I heard the car behind start overtaking me, I knew something bad was about to happen so I started braking.

“I’m so glad I did. It would have been a nasty left hook if my spidey-sense hadn’t gone off.

Toby has submitted the video to Warwickshire police.

“Hopefully I’ll receive a response, but I don’t expect much – I’ve never heard from them before.”

