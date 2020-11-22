Near Miss of the Day 502: Reckless driving "bad enough for me to call 999," says cyclist (includes swearing)

"This near miss was bad enough for me to call 999," says road.cc reader Peter of this incident he caught on film near Chippenham, Wiltshire, and it really is a shocker.

It happened on a singletrack rural road, with the driver of the oncoming vehicle, a Jaguar F Pace 4x4, failing to slow down despite the presence of the cyclist, Peter having to serve to the left and come to a halt on the grass verge.

The motorist also moved to the left, churning up mud and stones from the opposite verge and missing Peter by inches - resulting in some colourful language from him, understandably so in the circumstances.

It happened on Tuesday morning, and updating us on Thursday, Peter said of his 999 call: "Unfortunately I was put in a queue. Two days later Wiltshire Police has yet to even look at the video."

