Near Miss of the Day 484: Must Get In Front bus driver cuts up cyclist at pinch point

We've all come across drivers who simply 'Must Get In Front' of anyone riding a bike - and often, they happen to be driving a bus, which is bad enough, but when you add in a pinch point just where the overtake happens, it can be a frightening moment for the cyclist as they get squeezed between the kerb and the passing vehicle, and that's what we have today in our latest Near Miss of the Day video.

This one was sent in by road.cc reader Anthony, with the incident happening as he rode into Derby last month.

"I had both front and rear lights flashing but it was a light evening, so I was visible," he told us.

"Riding into Derby on the A514 in September I was at a particularly rubbish bit of road where a cycle lane ends and the road then eventually narrows creating a pinch point. I have ridden his pieces of road a lot and am always aware of the road narrowing.

"On this occasion an Arriva bus driver decided that he would use the opportunity to get ahead of me as he was desperate to join the queue of traffic ahead.

"Had I not been very alert and sensed the bus coming alongside me and ultimately taking all of the road ahead of me I would have been under his wheels, or if he had swerved, he may have hit the bus coming the other way.

"I was so incensed I caught up and asked the driver what he was doing, he seemed to suggest I should have given way to him, despite me being in front of him on the road.

"Complaints to Arriva have got nowhere with replies only coming after multiple emails. I offered them the footage and they have ignored my offer and I received a standard 'we have spoken to the driver' response, despite them not having all the information available.

"I can’t prove it, but doubt anything has been done or anyone has been spoken to. If they took it seriously, they would ask for the footage or want more information.

"The fact the driver seemed to think he was in the right and did nothing wrong is even more worrying," he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling