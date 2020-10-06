Near Miss of the Day 477: Yellow taxi driver in close pass (video includes swearing)

The latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series comes from road.cc reader who decided to invest in Cycliq cameras for his bike last Christmas following a succession of close calls.

"Within three weeks of using them, I had four close pass incidents, two of which I did not report as I viewed them as unintentional," Scott told us.

The other two, he did report to Police Scotland, telling us, "as in my view the drivers undertook their manoeuvres quite intentionally regardless of my presence.

"Thankfully, I have sufficient experience and road awareness that I anticipated and avoided any collision.

"In both cases, local officers viewed the footage of these incidents and stated they felt there was potentially breached of Section 3 of the RTA, so the cases were passed to the local offices to the incidents.

"Needless to say, Police Scotland said neither breached on criminality as I had not had to alter my direction of travel and there was no collision which seems to me to be a rather dangerous threshold.

"The fact that the taxi driver is a licensed operative and had a passenger in his vehicle defies belief, as after my highlighting his closeness, he proceed to drive alongside me with his window down to give abuse and within 1m of me. Police Scotland felt I had “given a good account” of myself as if, in some way, this was justification.

I was 'encouraged' to report and provide any footage of further incidents however, given the complete waste of time, I don’t think I’ll bother," Scott continued.

"My MP’s response was beyond weak ... 'He will note my comments' ... Scott added.

