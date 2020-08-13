Near Miss of the Day 454: Driver tries to overtake on blind corner, thinks better of it

Something slightly different on our Near Miss of the Day feature today - a motorist who gives cyclists plenty of room when overtaking. That's offset by the fact that she has to swerve back in, almost clipping a rider's back wheel, when she realises there is traffic coming the other way as she tries to pass him on a blind bend.

The foorage was sent in by road.cc reader Alex, who shot it in Buckinghamshire.

He told us: "En route from Wooburn Green to Bourne End (Bucks), this lady decided to go for it round a blind right-hander.

"She had to rethink when the oncoming car appeared (presumably, she saw it a bit late due to being on the other side of the road).

"At least she was giving me (and the other cyclist) a decent amount of room until that point."

