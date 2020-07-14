Back to news
news
Crime & Legal

Near Miss of the Day 441: Close pass on exiting roundabout

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Berkshire...
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Jul 14, 2020 18:37
6

Roundabouts are a road feature that crop up regularly on our Near Miss of the Day feature, most often because a motorist joining one has failed to spot a cyclist already on it. Today though we have something slightly different, with a driver overtaking a cyclist on the exit from a roundabout where there is simply not enough room to pass the rider safely.

The clip was sent in by road.cc reader Steve. who filmed it in Binfield, Bracknell
on Friday 10 July 2020 at 10am. 

"I was riding West along Forest Road." he told us. "A driving school car overtook me before the roundabout so that I was forced to take the roundabout in the left hand lane.

"As we got near the second exit the Mercedes driver overtook me, failing to
take account of the oncoming vehicle, resulting in a very close pass. 

"Thames Valley Police have sent a letter to the registered keeper," he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Near Miss of the Day
NMotD Berkshire
NMotD roundabout
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments