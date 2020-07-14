Near Miss of the Day 441: Close pass on exiting roundabout

Roundabouts are a road feature that crop up regularly on our Near Miss of the Day feature, most often because a motorist joining one has failed to spot a cyclist already on it. Today though we have something slightly different, with a driver overtaking a cyclist on the exit from a roundabout where there is simply not enough room to pass the rider safely.

The clip was sent in by road.cc reader Steve. who filmed it in Binfield, Bracknell

on Friday 10 July 2020 at 10am.

"I was riding West along Forest Road." he told us. "A driving school car overtook me before the roundabout so that I was forced to take the roundabout in the left hand lane.

"As we got near the second exit the Mercedes driver overtook me, failing to

take account of the oncoming vehicle, resulting in a very close pass.

"Thames Valley Police have sent a letter to the registered keeper," he added.

