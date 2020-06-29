Near Miss of the Day 432: Cyclist at Sandbanks nearly taken out (+ video of traffic carnage in Dorset resort last week as day-trippers flocked to seaside)

Our latest Near Miss of the Day video shows the moment a motorist pulled out in front of a cyclist, a collision only averted by the fact the rider was paying rather more attention and gave a warning shout. It happened in Dorset, and also gave us a chance to ask the person who sent us the footage about how conditions have been down there in recent days as people have flocked to the coast.

Dave, the road.cc reader who shot the footage from his motorbike – he's submitted a good few to this series taken while pedal-powered, too – was about to beep at the driver when the cyclist yelled, "Watch out!" causing the driver to stop pulling out.

“I stopped and shouted at the driver, ‘Look over your shoulder’,” Dave said. The incident happened on Shore Road, which further down becomes Banks Road, on 25 June at 12.25pm.

“I was riding that way because I wanted to see how badly people were parking, or how bad the traffic queue was,” he continued. “I wasn't surprised.”

“Weirdly the queue at Bournemouth wasn’t so bad that day. But four weeks back, this is how it was in Bournemouth.”

“As you can see in this video, the two idiots are trying to exit the car park up the one way system causing an even bigger backlog.

“I'm not one of those who went to the beach for a day out then went on TV saying “I don’t know anyone who's had COVID, so it doesn’t matter,” Dave said.

“But I do persist in viewing traffic queues like this and then wonder to myself why people want to sit still for hours just to get sunburnt and then become angry when they can't find a parking space, which is what happened to a fair few traffic wardens here and across at Durdle Door.

“You know interestingly, a Belgian study showed that if just 25 percent of drivers ditched their car and went to a bicycle or motorbike, the queue would drop by 60 per cent.

“I would advocate that people wishing to come to the lovely beach do so via motorbike, or pedal bike if a bit closer. It's got to be better than staring at brake lights for hours.

“I was in the minor injury unit at Bournemouth Hospital the day the ‘emergency incident’ was declared [last week, when the beach at Borunemouth was rammed with day-trippers], and one of my colleagues told me about it, saying we would have to prepare for an influx of heat stroke victims, who were getting so hot in their cars as they couldn’t move.

“I managed to leave on time that day, but i would have had to stay on if loads of people had called out paramedics or come to A&E with those symptoms. Very irritating really.

“Traffic generally down here WAS lovely about seven weeks back. I saw so many families out cycling and barely any cars.

“Now it’s back to normal andIi hate it. You can't go out for one minute without having a car behind you, or someone driving the other way,” he added.

“It's sad, really.”

