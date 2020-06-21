Near Miss of the Day 426: Driver squeezes cyclist into kerb - but no action taken by police

The latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows the moment a driver squezed a cyclist into the kerb - but no action was taken by the police against the motorist.
Dave, the cyclist involved, told us: "Another poor decision from Northamptonshire Police.
"The footage shows the car overtaking me on my commute home back in November 2019.
"The reply dated 30th April 2020 states: 'during the investigation it was established that despite a collision occurring it transpired no damage or injury in view of this the criteria was not met, in relation to the inconsiderate driving there is a legal requirement to send a NIP within 14 days. The incident was reported on 27/11/19 and allocated to a case builder on 24/12/19 therefore the Statutory limit had passed, so no further action will be taken'.
"It seems that the 27 days taken to allocate an officer has meant that no action can be taken. Something seems wrong with this," he added.
