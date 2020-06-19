Near Miss of the Day 425: 'Idiot in Avensis' shows how not to drive at a roundabout

Here's one of the more heart-in-mouth Near Miss of the Day videos we've seen of late - and one that emphasises how important it is to regularly check your brakes are working properly, as a cyclist who is turning right on a roundabout is almost hit by a driver who either didn't see him, or gambled that he could get across first.

The video was shot by road.cc reader Mateusz in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire yesterday evening.

"I'm still not sure how I managed to stop and unclip without falling on my ass," he told us.

"I have contacted the police but I don't think they'll care because the car has no number plates in front!

"Didn't realised that until I checked the video so I didn't even bother to check the plates at the back. Not that they seem to care anything if the number plates are well visible."

"On the notes to myself I should not have positioned myself so far to the right and should've figured that the guy is going to ignore me signalling but well, lesson learned," he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

