Near Miss of the Day 395: Close pass with contact in Canada (+ video)

Sometimes in our Near Miss of the Day series we feature submissions from outside the UK - and today is the first one we have had from Canada, showing a driver overtaking a cyclist so closely that they actually make contact with him.

It was filmed in Abbotsford, British Columbia, by road.cc reader and YouTube user Crow Molly, who said:that closes passes are "a common thing here, especially with the farmers and their dual wheel trucks and trailers."

He has captured a good few on video, but said that "The police have not shown much interest in pursuing any of them."

As of today, April 7 2020, the police will not respond to me. If I had had a metal shield around me and been insured by the provincial agency there would be paint evidence on me and they would be much more interested, but I'm just a squishy ape."

It's not just this side of the Atlantic that some police forces fail to pursue drivers who put cyclists in danger, then.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling