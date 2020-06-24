Motorist who was told not to drive due to failing eyesight admits killing cyclist

A motorist who had been told by an optometrist not to drive because he had cataracts in both eyes has admitted killing a cyclist and said that he did not see the rider before the fatal crash.
John Johnstone, aged 84, will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of 57-year-old Hanno Garbe near Aviemore in March last year, reports STV News.
Sales manager Mr Garbe, who had moved to the Aviemore area with his wife Dagmar in 2007, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he died from his head injuries.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that after the fatal crash on 4 March 2019, Johnstone, from Kingussie, failed a roadside eye test.
Police found that he was only able to read a registration plate from a distance of 4.8 metres, rather than the 20 metres required by law.
Johnstone, who appeared at the hearing via video link from Inverness Sheriff’s Court, also told officers when interviewed that he had not seen Mr Garbe prior to the collision on the B9152 near Loch Alvie.
The court heard that in October 2018 optometrist Ellen Torrance had told him following an annual eye test at Specsavers in Inverness that he must not drive due to his deteriorating eyesight.
Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC told the High Court: “The accused was aware that he could not drive until after a successful cataract operation. As at March 4 in 2019 he had not had the operation.”
“He stated he was struggling with watching television, following the ball when playing golf and also driving.”
“At the conclusion of the eye examination Ellen Torrance told the accused that he had a big drop in his distance vision and a cataract in his right and left eyes.”
“She concluded the accused did not meet the driving standards and told the accused he could not lawfully drive, must not drive and must notify DVLA of his condition.”
Two months later, Johnstone attended an eye clinic at Raigmore Hospital which resulted in the same conclusion.
Lord Fairley, the judge presiding over the case, placed an interim driving ban on Johnstone and has called for reports pending sentencing next month.
As in England & Wales, while medical professionals such as GPs can advise someone to surrender their driving licence to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency as a result of health conditions including poor eyesight, they cannot compel them to do so.
In its webpage entitled Surrendering your driving licence, the government says:
There’s no legal age at which you must stop driving. You can decide when to stop, but medical conditions can affect your driving and might mean you have to give up your driving licence until you can meet the medical standards of fitness to drive again.
When you decide to stop driving or are advised by your doctor to stop you’ll need to tell DVLA and send them your licence.
Frustrating that some central government departments still don't offer cycleschemes e.g. Ministry of Defence. It's been mooted but nothing yet.
Exactly that. My BMXs are single speeds because that's the way they're meant to be. Gears are great. If you can't maintain them you've a whole in...
My deepest condolences and sympathy to Dagmar, and to the family and friends of Hanno Garbe, and all that knew him.
Shanaze is really nice. She ran a session for my BMX club some years back. I picked up quite a bit on cornering from her. If the W Mids isn't...
It must be the loud freewheel; they think I am a snake charmer leading a parade of rattlesnakes. I do go a bit over 5 though.
How does that Danny Kaye Emporer's new clothes song go...? 'The cyclist's in the all together, the alltogether, the alltogether, as naked as the...
The lane could beneficially be widened while they're at it (if they ever do clear the parked cars out).
An excellent law, but only applies to drivers failing a very simple sight test admininstered by the police. It should also apply to drivers...
'There's always choices' +1
Lovely looking bike....