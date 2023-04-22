More people than ever now regularly cycling and walking due to the cost of living crisis, reveals survey

The UK Government has revealed that cycling and walking as a form of transport now comprises of 20% of all activity undertaken by adults in England, with people choosing to switch from cars as a result of the rising cost of living crisis.

The Active Lives survey, which was carried out by Sport England, engaged just under 180,000 people besides also using data from all England local authorities. The results have now been welcomed by Active Travel England and show that 33 per cent of adults took part in active travel at least twice in November 2022.

In total, 3.2 million more people regularly used active travel in England in the year up to November 2022 than they did in the previous 12 months, with walking and cycling as a form of transport now accounting for around 20 per cent of all minutes of activity taken by adults in England. This is the largest increase in any activity in a given year.

It also revealed that activity levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels, with more adults active in England in 2022 than in the previous year and travel habits seeing the biggest change of all.

Chris Boardman, who besides being the National Active Travel Commissioner, also charis Sport England, said: “It’s fantastic that more people are choosing to walk, wheel or ride for everyday trips. Just a few minutes of activity every day can make a huge difference to people’s physical and mental health and, of course, it’s free transport, so it’s saving them money too.

“Active Travel England is supporting this increasing appetite for walking, wheeling and cycling by working alongside councils to deliver high-quality routes and crossings to high streets, schools and workplaces. More and more people are joining the movement for moving and we’re here to help put the joy back into their journeys.”

Another survey by Sport England in February also found that one in five adults are now walking or cycling rather than using the car due to cost of living increases. Albeit being a smaller survey than the more recent one, these developments surely mark a rise in awareness among the public about the cost efficiency and savings that come along with cycling.

Despite the interest in switching towards active travel modes clearly there, there have been many claims that the UK Government is not doing enough to boost the modal shift.

In March, Transport Secretary Mark Harper had announced a £200 million, or two-thirds cut to the active travel budget in England outside London, which was described as “devastating” by Sustrans and “a backward move” by the Walking & Cycling Alliance (WACA), making it “impossible” to meet net zero and cycling and walking targets.

WACA said in an announcement that these cuts were “disproportionate compared to those for road and rail and will leave England lagging far behind other UK nations and London”.

“It is heart-breaking to see vital active travel budgets wiped away in England, at the exact time when they are most essential to UK economic, social and environmental prospects,” said WACA. “Representing a two-thirds cut to promised capital investment in walking, cycling and wheeling, these cuts are a backward move for active travel and will counteract the tremendous progress we’ve seen in recent years.”

On Thursday, we reported that Scottish MP Gavin Newlands pointed out in the Parliament that the spend per head in England, outside of London, would be less than £1, as compared to the £17 in Wales and £50 in Scotland.

Earlier this week, calls for “consistent” funding to cycling and walking were also made at the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking's (APPGCW) 2023 showcase event.

Ruth Cadbury, Labour MP and co-chair of the cross-party group, speaking at the event noted the clear benefits cycling infrastructure in her constituency, and stressed the importance of it being funded “properly and sustainably”. She also said the APPGCW was “disappointed” to learn of a cut to the active travel budget in last month's Spring Budget.

Cadbury suggested it was difficult to know exactly how great the cuts are but said the estimated £50 million per year is “shockingly low for an economy and nation like ours”.