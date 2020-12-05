Mixed reactions as vast majority of North Yorkshire cycle route money is set to be spent in Harrogate

A Richmondshire councillor has said it “beggars belief” that North Yorkshire is to construct three of its four planned cycle schemes in Harrogate, with the other in Whitby. “They are going for what are easy wins while completely ignoring the rest of North Yorkshire,” said Stuart Parsons. “It’s good for Harrogate, but not so for elsewhere.”
Over 300 active travel schemes were put forward as part of North Yorkshire County Council’s recent successful bid for £1m of emergency active travel funding.
However, responding to a petition from residents calling for a safe route serving villages near Richmond last week, Councillor John Weighell said they could face a wait of “hundreds of years” for such a scheme.
“It is the ones with the greatest benefits, with the greatest use, that will actually come to the top of the pile unfortunately,” he explained.
Richmondshire Today reports that the four schemes chosen are segregated cycle lanes and improved crossings at Oatlands Drive and on the A59 in Harrogate; pedestrian crossing improvements, segregated cycling infrastructure and bike storage facilities in Harrogate town centre; and walkways and cycle lanes along the park and ride route on Guisborough Road, Whitby.
“It beggars belief that they are looking to put almost all of that money into one town when the whole of the county needs schemes,” said Parsons.
Kevin Douglas, chairman of Harrogate District Cycle Action, said his group was happy with the plans – especially considering North Yorkshire had secured only half of the £266,000 it bid for in the first round of funding.
"Any money coming into Harrogate is always welcome so we are absolutely delighted with this,” he said.
"During the first round we felt there wasn't much consultation with residents, but that wasn't the case this time and a lot of work went into detailed designs which I think has paid off. This should be recognised and is a credit to the team at the council.
"The Oatlands Drive scheme will be really positive and provide children with alternative means to get to school. The Harrogate and Knaresborough cycle path should also help ease some of the pressure on the A59."
The links for the Prime Primavera Carbon handlebars are mixed up - the £85 links go to the saddle in the same range....
Yet, your kind of protester are the ones who prevented the removal of bollards, alongside other local residents, some SKC and XR (in the case of...
Yep, chuffed to hear this....let's hope its a better year for him in 2021
Them's hard tyres. Try 60 front & 65 rear and tweak either way in 5 psi increments. Then when they need replacing fit some 28s.
Warming to a theme here (& it's a bit warmer than the weather), I found an academic paper (pdf) comparing a Redshift, a TranzX and a standard...
I ride that road regularly and often in the dark. I wouldn't say its particularly poor surface but it is narrow along much of it, particularly the...
Hahahahhahahahahhaha what mugs!!!! £1600 over the standard model and all you get extra is a £1700 wheelset, £600+ powermeter and a rare paint job.
Maybe he meant "literarily"?...
I did a session some years back with one of the well known British Olympic team riders of the time. The person did give strong hints about Sutton...
Completely agree. It would need careful implementation as part of wider measures. Since parking charges and resident permit-only-parking were...