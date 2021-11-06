Support road.cc

Metropolitan Police officer found not guilty after suspect seriously injured when he was knocked off bike

Jury cleared PC Eugene Acheampong of causing serious injury by dangerous driving; verdict on careless driving still being considered
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Nov 06, 2021 12:25
A Metropolitan Police officer who knocked a suspected criminal from his bike has been cleared by a jury of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Arnold Taylor, aged 46, was seriously injured when PC Eugene Acheampong, 28, chased after him in a marked BMW police car in Wood Green, north London, in August 2019, reports ITV News.

Taylor and another man had allegedly been observed “tampering” with parked cars shortly beforehand, reports ITV News, with a second police officer who was in the car getting out to talk with them.

When Taylor made off on his bike, Acheampong gave chase, and the cyclist lost control and “just seemed to disappear,” the officer said in a police interview last year.

He sustained injuries including fractures to his cheek, ribs and vertebrae, collapsed lungs and a broken tooth, as well as collapsed lungs and was taken to the Royal London Hospital.

Southwark Crown Court heard that Acheampong, who denied the offence, was driving at 27mph when he hit the bike’s rear wheel, causing the rider to fall.

The jury yesterday found him not guilty on the charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and are still considering their verdict on the lesser charge of careless driving.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

