Man who assaulted shop worker and stole bike jailed

A man who assaulted a shop worker in a Nottinghamshire town then stole a bike from the premises has been sentenced to three years four months in jail.

Nottinghamshire Police say that Jake Dennington, aged 32, rammed the bike into the victim and threw him into some shelves and an arcade machine, leaving him with cuts and bruises.

The incident happened at around 1.40pm on Tuesday 3 October 2023, with Dennington making off from the shop on Market Place, Sutton-in-Ashfield with a Carrera Vendetta bike.

Police arrested him on the afternoon of 9 October 2023 in the back garden of a property in Pelham Street, Worksop.

Dennington, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, appeared for sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 26 January after pleading guilty to robbery.

Police Constable Richard Shaw said: “This was a brazen robbery carried out in broad daylight.

“As well as being left with painful injuries, the victim was understandably left shaken and scared following this incident which happened in his place of work where he should feel safe.

“This type of violent criminality will not be tolerated in our communities and I’m pleased Dennington has now been taken off our streets.

“We treat all reports of robbery with extreme seriousness, and we will continue to investigate reports, actively hunt perpetrators, and do everything in our power to bring them to justice,” he added.

Besides the jail sentence handed down to him, Dennington was also handed a two-year restraining order.