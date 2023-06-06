Another man charged over knifepoint robbery at Mark Cavendish's family home

A man has been charged in relation to the robbery at the family home of Mark Cavendish which saw intruders break in and steal high-value watches and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

In February, two men were jailed for 12 and 15 years respectively after being found guilty of two counts of robbery in relation to the raid at Cavendish's property in Essex on 27 November 2021.

Jo Jobson, 26, was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of two counts of robbery, as well as two counts of grievous bodily harm in relation to a separate incident in July 2022, the Evening Standard reports.

The robbery is still being investigated by Essex Police, a fourth suspect, George Goddard from Loughton, remains an individual police still wish to speak to.

Having pleaded guilty, Ali Sesay, 28, sentenced to 12 years in prison in February, as well as an additional eight years for six unrelated firearms offences. Romario Henry, 31, of Lewisham, south east London went to trial, was found guilty of two counts by majority verdict and was sentenced earlier this year to 15 years.

At the January trial, Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, from Camberwell in south London was found not guilty by the jury at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Cavendish's sporting focus will now turn to the Tour de France where he will aim to claim the race's stage wins record outright, having matched Eddy Merckx's tally of 34 two years ago, his hopes boosted by a final victory on the Rome stage of last month's Giro d'Italia, the Manxman's final appearance at the Italian Grand Tour.

After a difficult first week, where crashing across the finish line to fourth was the Astana Qazaqstan sprinter's best result, the 38-year-old marked the rest day by announcing his intention to retire at the end of this season.

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

Having suffered through the mountains, although seemingly climbing well and never in trouble with the time cut, Cavendish got his reward, rolling back the years to win comfortably in the shadow of the Colosseum.

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

His final preparations ahead of the Tour are yet to be confirmed, although a sharpening of the Astana sprint support at the Netherlands' ZLM Tour or the Baloise Belgium Tour seems most likely. Given the challenging nature of this year's British National Road Race Championships, hosted in North Yorkshire at the end of the month, a defence of the national champion's bands seems unlikely.

