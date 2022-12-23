Man stamped on bike and assaulted 14-year-old boy for ‘cycling wrong way down one-way street’

A man has been fined for assaulting a 14-year-old boy who he had reprimanded for cycling the wrong way down a one-way street, before pulling him from his bike and stamping on and damaging one of its wheels.

Phillip Smith admitted assault by beating and criminal damage at Boston Courthouse this week, Lincolnshire World reports.

The 51-year-old was walking on Queen Street in Louth, Lincolnshire, at 11.20am on 4 November when he noticed two teenage boys cycling in the wrong direction on the one-way street. According to prosecutor Fiona McLellan, Smith called out to the two boys, with one responding that they needed to ride in that direction to get home.

McLellan then told the court that, as the boys continued to ride on, Smith grabbed one of them by the arm, pulling him from his bike and causing him to fall to the ground. He then stamped on one of the bike’s wheels, damaging it.

> Dog walker ‘kicked girl off bike and attacked her’

According to the prosecutor, Smith told police that he had felt “intimidated” by the boys’ actions.

Representing himself in court, the 51-year-old said that he is blind in one eye and has a very narrow field of vision and limited depth perception, which he claimed caused him to become confused and “traumatised” by the boys as they approached on their bikes.

Smith, a part-time university tutor, then claimed that he had been simply trying to make them aware of his presence, and that the teenagers responded by speeding up and riding quite close to him.

“At the end of the day this was just kids being kids,” he told the court. “But that was not how I felt at the time.”

After pleading guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage, Smith was fined £272 for the two offences, and ordered to pay £100 in compensation for the assault and £108 in court costs and charges.