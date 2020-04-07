World champion triathlete loses virtual race... because her husband tripped over trainer power cable; Another one: cyclist caught riding on the M69; "Unbelievable" photo of cyclists in Richmond Park + more on the live blog

Yes the roads are quieter at the moment... but no, that doesn't mean it's cool to cycle on the motorway as this latest culprit found out, joining our now quite lengthy archive of cyclists who have attempted to seek a quicker route to their destination.

The Leicester Mercury report that a man was seen cycling along the southbound carriageway of the M69 motorway between Leicester and Hinckley on Sunday night, and was aprehended by officers from Leicestershire Police's road policing unit. He was given a lift home, reported for cycling on a motorway and reminded that it's illegal, and given an on-the-spot fixed penalty fine.

First job of the night shift was to remove someone cycling along the M69!

He was given a lift and reported for cycling along the motorway. #why #needsanengine — Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) (@LeicsPoliceRPU) April 5, 2020

The traffic officers said they had also seen "more people than ever" taking their daily exercise, and had to engage a lot with groups out on bike rides to remind them to stay at home: "Another busy shift - lots of engagement and explaining with groups off out. Unfortunately, you shouldn't be going out for a ride on your bike.

"Just because the sun is out it isn't an essential journey.

"We saw more people than ever taking daily exercise and very few cars on the M69."

Last weekend, a cyclist caught near junction 3 the M60 was reminded by North West Motorway Police that the ride "does not constitute your daily exercise", but reportedly didn't understand what the problem was; he was issued with a fine for the misdemeanour.