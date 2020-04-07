Back to news
Live blog

World champion triathlete loses virtual race... because her husband tripped over trainer power cable; Another one: cyclist caught riding on the M69; "Unbelievable" photo of cyclists in Richmond Park + more on the live blog

Tuesday's live blog is brought to you courtesy of Jack Sexty, with Simon MacMichael making some contributions later this evening...
Tue, Apr 07, 2020 09:45
12
mirinda carfrae - via instagram.PNG
11:13
Triathlete out of Zwift race... because her husband accidentally unplugged her smart trainer

Two-time world Ironman triathlon champion Mirinda Carfrae was taking part in Ironman's VR1 Pro Challenge virtual race at the weekend; when towards the end her husband Tim O'Donnell - also a champion long course triathlete - tripped over the power cable of her Technogym trainer, thus ending her chance of a podium spot. She was second at the time of the mishap, and decided to carry on despite dropping off the leaderboard. 

'Rinny' is now set to race in Zwift's SRAM Women's Tour at 11pm BST today, and will be keeping her clumsy husband well away...

08:20
Cyclist caught riding on the M69
Junction 1 of the M69 Motorway - geograph.org_.uk_

Yes the roads are quieter at the moment... but no, that doesn't mean it's cool to cycle on the motorway as this latest culprit found out, joining our now quite lengthy archive of cyclists who have attempted to seek a quicker route to their destination. 

The Leicester Mercury report that a man was seen cycling along the southbound carriageway of the M69 motorway between Leicester and Hinckley on Sunday night, and was aprehended by officers from Leicestershire Police's road policing unit. He was given a lift home, reported for cycling on a motorway and reminded that it's illegal, and given an on-the-spot fixed penalty fine. 

The traffic officers said they had also seen "more people than ever" taking their daily exercise, and had to engage a lot with groups out on bike rides to remind them to stay at home: "Another busy shift - lots of engagement and explaining with groups off out. Unfortunately, you shouldn't be going out for a ride on your bike.

"Just because the sun is out it isn't an essential journey.

"We saw more people than ever taking daily exercise and very few cars on the M69."

Last weekend, a cyclist caught near junction 3 the M60 was reminded by North West Motorway Police that the ride "does not constitute your daily exercise", but reportedly didn't understand what the problem was; he was issued with a fine for the misdemeanour. 

08:09
"Unbelievable" photo of cyclists in Richmond Park

Believe it or not, a certain national newspaper was allegedly attempting to make it appear as if a peloton similar to this one was snaking up Box Hill at the weekend using a special camera technique... 

08:02
Get well soon, Prime Minister
Boris Johnson (picture credit TfL).jpg

 

Jack Sexty

