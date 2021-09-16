Last chance to give views on planned major West Sussex cycle route

People in West Sussex are being urged to respond to a public engagement which closes next week into plans for a major cycling and walking route, including sections of cycle lanes segregated from motor traffic.

The six-mile long route is being funded by National Highways (formerly Highways England) and will link Chichester with Emsworth on the A258.

It aims to improve air quality and promote active travel including to schools and train stations along the route.

Currently forming part of National Cycle Network route 2, it will also link to the Centurion Way railway path cycling and walking route as well as other routes on the Manhood peninsula near Chichester.

The current detailed engagement process being held by West Sussex County Council follows an initial engagement last year and closes next Thursday 23 September.

The council has provided detailed proposals of seven separate sections of the route, explaining the rationale between the approach taken at various points, whether that be a shared-use path running alongside the main carriageway, a segregated cycle lane, or in some places, cyclists sharing the road with drivers, with traffic calming measures proposed there.

National Highways project manager Adrianna Chirovici commented: “There’s just one week to go of this engagement and I urge anyone interested in the scheme to visit our virtual exhibition to find out more about the proposals and share their thoughts with us.

“Peoples’ feedback on our proposals will help us develop plans and deliver improvements which will benefit health, safety and the wider environment.”

The project is being funded by National Highways via its Designated Funds programme.

In June this year, cycling minister Chris Heaton-Harris wrote to West Sussex County Council to tell it that it would not be invited to bid for active travel capital funding for 2021/22 following its decision to remove a popular temporary cycle lane introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic last year in Shoreham-by-Sea.

That decision is also the subject of an application for judicial review by the national cyclists’ charity Cycling UK.