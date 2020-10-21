Jail for speeding driver who killed cyclist in Norwich

A driver who was travelling at almost twice the speed limit when he struck and killed a cyclist in Norwich has been jailed for 30 months.

Aaron Evans, appearing at Norwich Crown Court today, admitted causing the death of Ian Mooney by careless driving when he hit him on the city’s Aylsham Road on the afternoon of 3 April 2018.

Mr Mooney, aged 31, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but died there of catastrophic head injuries, reports the Eastern Daily Press.

Evans had been driving an Audi Q7 car at 55mph on the 30mph road when he hit the victim, the court was told.

Besides the prison sentence handed down to him, Evans, who also pleaded guilty to handling stolen vehicles worth £60,000 between May 2018 and May 2019, was banned from driving for five years.

Judge Katharine Moore said that the case was “a stark and tragic reminder of the dangers of speeding.”

In a victim impact statement, Mr Mooney’s sister Kerry Coleman said: “I feel very angry towards the driver of the vehicle that hit Ian.

“I feel disgust towards the manner of driving which left my brother unconscious with both his arms and wrists broken and massive trauma to his head.

“I would like to see justice served to the driver of the vehicle that hit Ian and make them realise the pain and suffering their actions have caused me and my family as a whole,” she added.