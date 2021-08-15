Husband of Boris Johnson's key aide fighting for his life after collision with lorry driver

The husband of one of Boris Johnson's top aides is fighting for his life after a collision with a lorry driver as he cycled in Primrose Hill on Thursday morning.

Police and London Ambulance Service medics were called to the North London junction of Primrose Hill Road and Adelaide Road at 6.08am. It is now understood the cyclist involved was Alex Finn, husband of Baroness Finn, Downing Street's deputy chief of staff and close friend of the PM's wife Carrie Johnson.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

A Met Police statement read: "The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries."

Finn's employer, accountancy firm PwC also released a statement last night, wishing him a "speedy and full recovery".

This latest high-profile incident comes just a week after children's doctor Marta Krawiec lost her life in a collision involving a lorry driver at a junction on London's "notoriously hostile" Holborn gyratory. She is the seventh cyclist to have been killed at that junction since 2008 and her death has sparked renewed calls for segregated lanes and proper consideration for cycle safety at junctions.

A London Cycling Campaign petition calling on Mayor Sadiq Khan and local councils to fix "critical issues" demanded: "Inaction costs lives. The time is over for excuses. Proper action is needed now.”