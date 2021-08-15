Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Collision
Adelaide Road (Google Street View)

Husband of Boris Johnson's key aide fighting for his life after collision with lorry driver

Alex Finn, who is married to Downing Street deputy chief of staff Baroness Finn, suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a lorry driver on Thursday morning
by Dan Alexander
Sun, Aug 15, 2021 10:26
3

The husband of one of Boris Johnson's top aides is fighting for his life after a collision with a lorry driver as he cycled in Primrose Hill on Thursday morning.

Police and London Ambulance Service medics were called to the North London junction of Primrose Hill Road and Adelaide Road at 6.08am. It is now understood the cyclist involved was Alex Finn, husband of Baroness Finn, Downing Street's deputy chief of staff and close friend of the PM's wife Carrie Johnson.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

A Met Police statement read: "The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries."

Finn's employer, accountancy firm PwC also released a statement last night, wishing him a "speedy and full recovery".

This latest high-profile incident comes just a week after children's doctor Marta Krawiec lost her life in a collision involving a lorry driver at a junction on London's "notoriously hostile" Holborn gyratory. She is the seventh cyclist to have been killed at that junction since 2008 and her death has sparked renewed calls for segregated lanes and proper consideration for cycle safety at junctions.

A London Cycling Campaign petition calling on Mayor Sadiq Khan and local councils to fix "critical issues" demanded: "Inaction costs lives. The time is over for excuses. Proper action is needed now.”

Alex Finn
London
Collision
Primrose Hill
Collision with HGV
Boris Johnson
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments